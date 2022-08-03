QUINCY - A new restaurant will soon open in the space formerly occupied by the China Buffet at SR 28 and Road R in Quincy.
Monkey N’ Around Pizza is expected to softly open to the public within the next two weeks with a grand opening set for at least a month after its inaugural day of business.
The restaurant is owned by Dave Lloyd of Quincy. Lloyd is an employee with Juniper Networks US data centers. Lloyd will co-manage Monkey N’ Around Pizza with his life partner, Cheryl Smith.
Monkey N’ Around Pizza is named after Cheryl’s grandson who passed away in a fire seven years ago; her family fondly referred to her grandson as ‘monkey’ for his adventurous nature.
The new restaurant will serve a variety of pizzas named after her grandson’s favorite fictional characters such as superheroes and animated figures. In addition to pizza, Monkey N’ Around will serve six different flavors of wings, salads, desserts and breadsticks. Monkey N' Around's pizza crust is expected to be one of its signature ingredients.
Eventually, a sports bar will open in the restaurant providing multiple TVs that will show different sporting events.
To see Monkey N’ Around’s menu, click here.