KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon.
At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
Deputies say Ross descended rapidly and crash landed in a field just north of Kahlotus at 1:40 p.m.
The pilot was transported to an area hospital with a facial cut and chest pain. Visible damage included a busted landing gear, a dented fuselage with damage isolated to the top of it between wings and a bent propeller.
Ross says the cause of the engine problem is unknown, but it did get serviced in Idaho prior to takeoff.