MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake’s newest gym is ready to go as Planet Fitness opened its doors this week.
Home to the “Judgement Free Zone,” the new facility is located on North Stratford Road at the former location of Penhallurick’s True Value hardware store.
The club is open 24 hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5 a.m. to midnight on Monday, midnight to 10 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Planet Fitness offers a $10 per month classic membership or a $24 per month with an annual fee, for the PF Black Card membership.
Planet Fitness was started in 1992 and now has more than 2,400 locations.
For memberships and more information on the Moses Lake club, visit www.planetfitness.com/gyms/moses-lake-wa.