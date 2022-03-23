SPOKANE - Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho says it is now suing a church with locations in Moses Lake and Spokane after a series of aggressive protests at its clinics. Paul Dillon is the vice president of communications of Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho.
Dillon says the lawsuit was filed against the Patriot Church (formerly Covenant Church) in June 2020.
Run by Evangelical Pastor Ken Peters, the Tennessee-based Patriot Church has churches in Moses Lake and Spokane as well as Houston, Texas, Lynchburg, Virginia and Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Patriot Church is reportedly responsible for forming a subsidiary known as “The Church at Planned Parenthood,” a faith-based sect of Patriot Church that is leading protests of Planned Parenthood locally.
Dillon says the last protest of Planned Parenthood happened at the Moses Lake clinic on Feb. 17. Dillon says it was first Church at Planned Parenthood protest held in Moses Lake, taking place at Moses Lake’s Planned Parenthood Clinic at 900 Ivy Avenue.
“We have seen more protests in Moses Lake, and we never used to have protests in Moses Lake,” Dillon told iFIBER ONE News. Dillon says the recent surge of protests at the Moses Lake clinic is the result of the injunction awarded to Planned Parenthood in Spokane County.
A preliminary injunction was granted in Spokane County in September 2020 ordering protesters to gather across the street and at least 35 feet away from the Planned Parenthood facility. They were ordered not to gather between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., when patients are inside the building. That injunction became permanent in September 2021 via a ruling by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Timothy Fennessy.
Now, Dillon says the church is convening more often at Moses Lake’s clinic. Dillon says the Feb. 17 display of opposition of the clinic in Moses Lake was very disruptive.
“The protestors were butted up against the sidewalk of Planned Parenthood property, their rhetoric was violent and very disruptive.”
Dillon says Planned Parenthood has not taken legal action in Grant County and continues to monitor the protests of Planned Parenthood in Moses Lake. Dillon says filing a similar lawsuit against the church in Grant County will be a strong possibility of the anti-abortion showings continue to amplify.
Dillon says the lawsuit in Spokane County aims to ensure that patients can access their care without interference or intimidation. The lawsuit also aims to recover monetary damages inflicted by the protests.
To appeal the lawsuit against them, Dillon says the church recently tried to file a discretionary review.
Dillon says Planned Parenthoods in the local region have been seeing significant increases in those seeking care due to the clinic’s enhanced telemedicine program, which has opened the doors to out-of-state patients living in states with restrictive abortion laws, contributing to the uptick in patients from outside of Washington.