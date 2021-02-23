QUINCY - Members of Quincy’s Police Department braved the unbearably cold Columbia River on Saturday to raise money Special Olympics athletes in the area.
A Polar Plunge fundraising team was led by Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert, some fellow officers, and support staff. Those who participated ran into the river from the banks of Crescent Bar with temperatures at or just above freezing, according to Siebert.
“I want to thank all the men and women from the police department who are willing to sacrifice their warmth to raise money for the Special Olympic athletes, and to all those who have donated.”
That icy dip apparently paid off after raising $4,618, the ninth-most out of all the Special Olympics Polar Plunge teams in Washington state.
Siebert says he’s challenged Grant County Fire District 3 in Quincy to form its own team next year.