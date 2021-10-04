ELLENSBURG - Washington state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says that state’s largest bighorn sheep herd could be in danger of dying off due to the presence of deadly bacteria.
WDFW biologists says bacteria known as Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi), is circulating with in the Quilomene herd which is the state’s largest bighorn sheep herd; a case of bluetongue test sample from a lamb also came back positive. The Quilomene herd spans from Ellensburg to Vantage.
“This is unfortunate news for the Quilomene bighorn herd, Washington's largest herd,” said Mike Livingston, WDFW Region 3 Director. “We’re working internally to identify next steps for managing this herd to mitigate effects of the outbreak.”
Pneumonia caused by the Movi bacteria can be fatal in bighorn sheep and can reduce the survival rate of lambs for many years after the initial outbreak. There is no treatment for bighorn sheep, and no preventative vaccine.
Past pneumonia outbreaks among bighorn sheep in Washington and other parts of the western United States have been linked to contact between wild sheep and domestic sheep or goats, which carry Movi but are unaffected by the bacteria.
WDFW says eliminating interactions between wild bighorns and domestic sheep or goats is the best way to prevent pneumonia outbreaks from occurring in wild bighorn populations. WDFW actively works with sheep and goat owners and other land management agencies to limit those interactions.
Bluetongue is a hemorrhagic disease that seasonally occurs during the driest part of the year when conditions are favorable for the biting Culicoides gnats (commonly known as midges) that transmit the viruses. The gnats are found in wet, muddy areas where sheep may congregate during late summer and early fall, especially in unusually warm, dry years. Cases of bluetongue typically cease after the gnats are killed by the first hard frost of the year.