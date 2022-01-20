Pneumonia outbreaks in herds of bighorn sheep in Okanogan, Chelan and Yakima counties has prompted state officials to intervene this month.
Aerial captures of sheep are set to happen in late January.
The captures are part of ongoing efforts to monitor the Umtanum/Selah Butte, Manson, and Sinlakekin (Conconully/Loomis) herds.
The sheep will be caught and outfitted with radio collars to give Department of Fish and Wildlife officials a picture of how outbreaks affect the population when they occur. GPS data from the collars also allows researchers to quantify how the herds use their habitat, which helps them manage for quality habitat and healthy bighorn herds.
Pneumonia outbreaks can result in all-age die-offs with subsequent outbreaks causing additional mortality in lambs.
Researchers will deploy about 10 collars in both the Manson and Sinlahekin herds and will replace five collars in the Umtanum/Selah Butte herd.