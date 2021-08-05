MATTAWA - Substantial progress in the city of Mattawa appears to be on the horizon thanks to the industrious efforts from the city’s port district.
In a letter addressed to the city of Mattawa on Thursday, the Port of Mattawa is seeking the city’s support of its proposal to create a joint-community-oriented committee that would oversee planning and development of Stevens and Second Street. The committee would be known as the ‘Stevens/Second Street Development Committee.’
The project would develop the Stevens/Second Street access ways and would provide infrastructure for over 50 acres of residential and commercial properties. Port officials say the project is crucial to the area’s economic development, safety, and security. The port says three large residential developers have expressed “major” interest in the area; franchise businesses and other government entities are reportedly wanting to locate to Stevens/Second Street area.
In addition, Port of Mattawa Executive Director Lars Leland says his organization has been approached by numerous groups wanting to finance the development. Leland says financiers range from private donations, local funds, state, and federal grants.
The cost to fully transform the aforementioned area into a development-ready platform is $1.5 million.