ELLENSBURG - A 19-year-old Ellensburg resident’s time in Hawaii will be cut short now that they're behind bars on overdose homicide charges.
Ellensburg Police say the suspect, whose name is being withheld, was arrested in Kona, Hawaii on Oct. 5 on a Kittitas County arrest warrant after the death of 21-year-old Sage Francois.
On August 7, 2021, Ellensburg Police and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to an overdose in the 1900 block of Walnut Street in Ellensburg when they discovered Francois' body. After determining the Francois had died from an overdose, authorities developed probable cause to arrest a 19-year-old Ellensburg resident, blaming them for Francois’ death.
An arrest warrant for the suspect was obtained on Sept. 14 for the suspect who they believe fled to Hawaii to avoid prosecution. The Ellensburg Police, assisted by the Yakima Federal Violent Crimes Task Force and the Honolulu Police Department, located the suspect on the big island of Hawaii.
On Oct. 5, the suspect was arrested in Kona, Hawaii, where he will await extradition back to Ellensburg to face charges.