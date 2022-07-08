MOSES LAKE - Officials say a man staying at the Oasis Motel in Moses Lake was busted by police on Thursday for trafficking of a child.
Moses Lake Major Crimes Detectives arrested 54-year-old Stephen Hosszu. Authorities found Hosszu on social media after he allegedly engaged in conversations with others admitting that had molested a 4-year-old child several times. Police say Hosszu offered to bring the child to other men so they could molest the would-be victim together. Hosszu also told his contacts that he had access to another younger child that he was planning to experiment with soon.
Detectives later confirmed that Hosszu does have contact/access to children within the ages he talked about. In addition, detectives found evidence of conversations Hosszu had with another man in Spokane in which they talked about kidnapping, raping and killing young girls.
Hosszu was arrested without incident in the parking lot of the motel. He was booked into jail on one count of Trafficking a Minor Child. As the investigation continues, more charges against him are expected.