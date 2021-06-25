WENATCHEE - Wenatchee’s police force assisted local firefighters in getting a stranded kayaker out of a precarious situation in the Wenatchee River Thursday morning.
Authorities say a kayaker had flipped over in the river and was caught up in some heavy brush in the river.
The kayaker wasn’t able to get out of the brush without assistance from Chelan County Fire and Rescue.
Fortunately, the kayaker was wearing a life jacket and was rescued from the river without incident.
The kayaker is doing well, according to police.