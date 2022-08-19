CONNELL - Burglaries in Connell aren’t as frequent as you might think; that’s why the city’s police force is sending a memo to the community about a recent rash of burglaries in the area over the last 4-6 weeks. Over the last several weeks, Connell Police Chief Chris Lee says four burglaries have occurred in town, an abnormally high number for the sleepy city of 5,500 residents.
“The Connell Police Department like our citizens, is greatly concerned with the number of burglaries in our area. In order minimized damage and theft in our community, CPD has increased the number of nightly patrols. In addition, our officers are working diligently to investigate these occurrences and will provide the public with updates as they become available,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page.
Chief Lee says the items targeted in the burglaries have ranged from tools to household items, and an automobile. An investigation is currently underway to determine whether or not these burglaries are being committed by the same person.
Lee is asking residents to be vigilant, but not excessively vigilant to the point where a person needs to take matters into their own hands, unless they feel their lives are being threatened. Lee asks residents to always immediately call 911 and let law enforcement handle the situation and not pursue suspects if they manage to get away.