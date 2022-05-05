OTHELLO - Othello Police are now stepping in to help find an Ephrata teen who’s been missing since Sept. 9, 2021. Detectives are now turning to the public for help in finding the juvenile. The missing person is Alondra Mata-Nunez. Police say Alondra’s family has not heard from her since September and believe she could be in the Othello or Mattawa area.
“It is our belief and family’s belief an adult male is harboring Alondra,” Othello Police wrote on social media.
Anyone with info is asked to contact Othello Police at 509-488-3314.