CONNELL — An inmate who escaped from the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center early Monday morning reportedly stole a truck in Spokane before his arrest.
Joshua Michael Lanter, 29, was discovered missing early Monday morning during routine checks at the facility in Connell. DOC officials say it appears he escaped by climbing over a fence.
Spokane police say a truck was reported stolen in downtown Spokane at about 11 a.m. The truck was found about 20 minutes later and the driver, identified as Lanter, was taken into custody. Police say he was still wearing his prison attire.
Lanter was booked into Spokane County Jail for theft of a motor vehicle along with an arrest warrant for his prison escape.
Lanter was set to be released from prison in September on convictions of robbery, burglary, malicious mischief and taking a motor vehicle without permission.