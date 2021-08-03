SOAP LAKE - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Soap Lake after a series of hit-and-runs, including hitting a residence.
Soap Lake police responded at about 1:30 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of Dogwood North. Two more collisions were reported minutes later on Gingko Road North and Lakeshore Drive, according to Moses Lake police.
Chief Ryan Cox arrived at the Lakeshore drive wreck where he reportedly saw a woman exiting a vehicle with her purse and a half-gallon of vodka. The woman, identified as Moses Lake resident Tara Freitas, was arrested for DUI. Police say she was stumbling as she attempted to walk away.
Police determined Freitas collided with several different fences and a fire hydrant before driving into the residence on Lakeshore Drive.
“This damage was strung over several streets and several blocks in the northwest part of town,” Soap Lake police stated. “Each scene we have located had several parts of her vehicle that fell off at the time of each collision.”
Freitas blood alcohol level measured at .203, according to Soap Lake police, well over the .08 legal limit.
Freitas is expected to be charged with DUI, along with felony and misdemeanor hit-and-run charges.