EPHRATA - The search is on for an Ephrata boy who’s been allegedly kidnapped by his mother.
Ephrata Police say 7-year-old Juston Brooks Davis Abrams has been missing since early November. Police say the Columbia Ridge second-grader was in the custody of his mother, 28-year-old Salina Davis Abrams, when he went missing.
Salina reportedly has multiple warrants for her arrest. Juston’s father believes she took her son because “she knew she was going to jail.”
Juston’s father says his son has been with his mother since taking him for the weekend on Oct. 30 and was reported missing when he didn’t show up for school on Nov. 2.
His dad says his son was last seen at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, but Ephrata police believe Salina and Juston are residing in the Tacoma/Lakewood area.
Juston’s dad says he’s spoken to his son once since he disappeared.
Salina Davis Abrams is described as 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.