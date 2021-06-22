MOSES LAKE - A January fire at the Moses Lake Liquor store is being investigated as arson, according to Moses Lake police.
The fire was reported around 11 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the store along Stratford Road. Firefighters say smoke was coming from the building and flames could be seen at the back of the structure when crews arrived.
No one was inside the building when firefighters arrived.
Everything inside the business was destroyed in the fire. An unoccupied apartment on the second floor was also damaged.
The store has remained closed since the fire.
Moses Lake fire Chief Brett Bastian said Tuesday the fire was determined to be incendiary in origin The case was turned over to Moses Lake police.
Police investigators say the case remains under investigation. No other details were released.