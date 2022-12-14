CLE ELUM - A jury trial has been set for a Cle Elum man who pleaded 'not guilty' to felony harassment after tactical teams were deployed to his place of employment.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Cle Elum Police, 55-year-old Tom Hester of Cle Elum became enraged over a child support payment that was taken out of his paycheck.
On Dec. 2, Hester went looking for his boss, Zachary Moore, who wasn't at the shop, to confront him about his pay. Hester was an employee of Moore's Metal Works in the 1100 block of SR 903 in Cle Elum. He happened to live in the same building where the business was housed.
At around 11:30 a.m., an employee arrived at the business and was told by Hester to leave. When the employee didn't immediately leave, Hester left the workshop and returned with a .410 pump-action shotgun.
According to the employee, Hester had threatened to "blow his boss' head off." Hester then broke out the windows of Moore's Jeep Wrangler that was parked at the business.
A tactical law enforcement team was deployed to the business where it took hours to convince Hester to surrender without incident.
Investigators say Hester fired a shotgun inside the business four times.
A jury trial for Hester has been set for January, 31, 2023. He's being held in the Kittitas County Jail on $75,000 bail.