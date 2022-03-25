QUINCY - After further investigation, we now know who’s who in the fatal shooting of a local teen in Quincy late Wednesday night.
Authorities say Juan Carlos Dias Guerrero Jr. (a.k.a. Junior) was the 18-year-old man who was shot dead near Ancient Lakes Elementary at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police also know the name of the gunman, 18-year-old Horacio Morales Perez. Police say Morales Perez opened fire on Guerrero in a passing vehicle.
Police say Morales Perez fired once, using a handgun. Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green says Morales Perez is affiliated with a local gang, Guerrero was not.
Perez is described as 5' 9" and weighs 175 lbs.
Green says the U.S. Marshal is aiding in the search for Perez. Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call 9-1-1 or (509) 787-2222.
Police say Guerrero was with some other people when he was shot and killed; they were not struck by any bullets.
Quincy Police say they are currently dealing with two gangs that are comprised of a "handful" of people that are "making a lot of noise." Quincy Police say the gang presence in the small town is a fraction of what it was in the 2000's and earlier. Quincy Police say gang activity across the county has been heightened as of late.
The last fatal shooting in Quincy occurred in August of 2018, when 39-year-old Billie Joe Cruz was found shot to death just outside of the QMS Auto Supply store. Reportedly, Cruz was a federal informant.