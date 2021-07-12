WENATCHEE - Authorities are determining what happened at a home in Wenatchee on Saturday after the discovery of two gunshot victims who died at the house.
Just before 6 p.m., a friend of the family found a 32-year-old man dying from a gunshot wound. After calling for help, Wenatchee Police say the gunshot victim died, and found another man who had apparently died from a gunshot wound as well.
The two victims are 32-year-old brothers Austin and Jacob Jones.
Police say the victims were living with each other.
Police believe there is no threat to the public at this point.
Police Captain Brian Chance was mum about the circumstances surrounding the deaths as he and his colleagues investigate.
Captain Chance says more information about the incident will be released in the ensuing days.
A GoFundMe account has been created to assist with funeral expenses.