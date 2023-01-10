WENATCHEE - Wenatchee's Police Department continues its investigation into death of an elderly man who was found dead in a snowbank in Wenatchee during the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022.
Police say the body of a 96-year-old man was found near the corner of Okanogan Avenue and Spokane Street behind the cafeteria building at the Prestige Care/Colonial Vista independent living facility.
Based on security footage, police believe the man ventured out at around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 29, but wasn't found until around 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 30.
When the man's body was discovered, police say 75% of him was covered with snow due to heavy snowfall in the overnight. Temperatures the night he died were in the upper 20's to low 30's.
An autopsy was performed on the body and it is now being examined by a pathologist in Spokane. With test results pending to officially determine how he died, hypothermia is the suspected cause of death at this point.
Prestige Care at Colonial Vista released a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
"We are incredibly saddened by the passing of one of our residents on December 30, and offer our deepest condolences to their family and everyone affected by this loss. While an investigation is ongoing we’re limited in the information we have to share, but can confirm that we are working closely with the Wenatchee Police Department and have pledged our full support to their work. Over these past weeks, we have continued to prioritize the safety and well-being of our residents above all else and remain committed to keeping everyone in our community safe."
The man's identity is being withheld at this time until the investigation is complete.