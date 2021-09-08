MOSES LAKE - It’s something likely no one wants to cross paths with while going for a walk, but it happened to a person who found a corpse in Moses Lake on Wednesday.
Moses Lake Police say the person was walking their dog at around 11 a.m. on a well-known walking trail near Montlake Park on the city's south side when they discovered the body.
Police are now on site investigating.
Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr couldn’t confirm anything about the condition of the body other than it's being investigated as suspicious due to where the dead person was at.
The investigation is ongoing; we’ll have more information as it becomes available.