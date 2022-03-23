OMAK - A Malott woman faces potential prison time after she was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
The Omak Chronicle reports that 28-year-old Julila Philmon was charged in Okanogan County Superior Court on March 16 after making a preliminary appearance on March 15. Philmon’s arraignment is set for March 28.
The Omak Chronicle did not report what day the chase occurred. However, a police report obtained by the newspaper states that Lee McLean responded to the south end of Dayton Street in Omak when he got a report of someone slumped over the wheel inside a blue sedan. When McLean approached the vehicle on foot, the woman in the driver’s seat reportedly tried getting out. Drug paraphernalia was in plain view on the car’s floorboard, according to records. Lee says the driver would not respond to his questions, and when he told her to step out of the vehicle and place her hands behind her back, she resisted and got back in the car.
The Omak Chronicle published the following from the police report:
“The female then resisted and got back into the car,” said the report. “Officer McLean grabbed her right arm and told her not to put the car in gear. The female put the car in gear and then pressed on the gas, accelerating out of the dirt parking lot.
“Officer McLean was inside the open driver’s door and was dragged by the vehicle. Officer McLean’s gun holster caught on the door while she was trying to take off. The door frame hit Officer McLean’s right side and Officer McLean’s left arm was injured in the incident.”
Despite his injuries, police say McLean got into his vehicle and chased the suspect with the pursuit spanning from the eastern outskirts of Omak into the city’s center on Douglas Street.
The female suspect finally exited the vehicle and began running. The chase reportedly ended at a storage shed where she tried to hide in a cabinet.
Police say Philmon was taken to a local hospital for overdosing on fentanyl and was arrest after being discharged.