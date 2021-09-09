EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say is “suspect” after his peculiar attempt to interact with a 13-year-old Eastmont Junior High student this week.
On Tuesday (9/7), school officials say the 35-year-old man conversed with the teen for the purpose of giving her the cell phone to contact him. When police arrived at the school on Tuesday, the person of interest was no longer at the scene.
The following day, East Wenatchee Police got a call from the school about the man who allegedly tried to retrieve a cell phone from the teen.
The person police are looking for is Kenneth Allen Crabtree. Crabtree’s listed address is in Kittitas County but it is believed he is still in the area living out of a white, box van type vehicle. Crabtree is also associated with a 1988 Ford Crown Victoria bearing Washington license BTA5649.
Crabtree is a white male approximately 5’-08” tall weighing 126 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Crabtree’s location should contact River Com at 509-663-9911.