ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead on Monday night. Ellensburg Police say the victim was Tyler Lowrence, who is originally from Umatilla, Oregon.
Police were summoned to the scene of a shooting at around 10 p.m. at a residence on Yew Street in Ellensburg.
Police say the victim’s 23-year-old boyfriend accidentally discharged a rifle, striking the victim.
The circumstances surrounding the accidental shooting remain under investigation at this point, but the pair did live together at the residence.
The alleged shooter’s identity is being withheld until he is formally charged, but he does face a charge of first-degree manslaughter and was booked into the Kittitas County Jail.