MOSES LAKE - A Centralia man’s bad behavior will likely keep him in the clink for a long time after his Easter Sunday escapade.
Yesterday afternoon, Moses Lake Police say they were summoned to a report of an assault on a female at a motel in Moses Lake. Further investigation revealed 26-year-old Brandon Jones and a female had gone to a motel where he began beating the female. Two unknown men intervened and attacked Jones in an effort to foil his assault on the woman.
Jones and the female left in a vehicle and according to an eyewitness, he began beating her again. When the woman tried to flee Jones’s vehicle, he pulled her back in and began hitting her again.
Officers arrived to arrest Jones in the 1000 block of Stratford Rd.
On his way to being transported to the Grant County Jail, Jones allegedly threatened to kill an officer. Police say when Jones didn’t get the reaction he was looking for, he managed to pull down his pants while handcuffed and defecated in the back of the patrol car.
Jones was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault, Felony Threats, Malicious Mischief and a Department of Corrections warrant for an underlying charge of possession of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit activities.