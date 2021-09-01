EPHRATA - An arrest has been made after a 7-8-acre brush fire broke out near the canal in the area of 1st Avenue and Maringo Drive in Ephrata on Wednesday.
Police say an officer saw 28-year-old Rey Gomez of Mattawa attempting to light some sage brush on fire with a lighter at around 2:30 p.m. Police managed to quickly intercept Gomez and he was arrested.
Police initially responded to the scene because a someone had called police after allegedly seeing Gomez attempting to burglarize a residence in the area where the fire started.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about 30 minutes.
Gomez was booked into the Grant County Jail and is facing arson and attempted burglary charges.