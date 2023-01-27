OMAK - An Omak man is recovering from a severe knife wound he sustained while walking outside around South Columbia Street and Omak Avenue on Monday.
Omak Police were suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the man’s wound, but the 41-year-old insisted that it was an accident.
The subject says he was “playing” with his fixed blade hunting knife when he slipped on ice and fell on it. Police reported that the man was with his girlfriend or spouse at the time of the so-called accident. Police say there were two knives at the scene and the injured subject was reluctant to say why the other knife was there.
The man’s wound was on his abdomen was the knife had cut deep enough where his innards were partially out. The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment where it was determined that he would survive the injury.
No arrests were made.