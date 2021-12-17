QUINCY - Law enforcement is in the process of pursing a 17-year-old male who was expelled from Quincy High School this week after attacking another student.
Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert says the information available to the media is limited at this point, but he did confirm that the melee was between a male-female couple.
Siebert says the male slapped the female and pushed her down the stairs at the high school. By the time police arrived, the suspect had left the school and returned to his home in the county.
Siebert says the young man will be taken into custody by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Siebert says police will charge the student with 3rd degree assault, which is a felony due to the severity of the attack, and unlawful imprisonment.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.