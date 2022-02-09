QUINCY - A 20-year-old Quincy man is recovering from a bullet wound after a self-inflicted shooting on Tuesday.
Police say the man was recklessly handling a 9-mm handgun when it fired, piercing his outer left thigh. Police say it happened at his home outside the Quincy city limits shortly before 6 p.m. Police say the shooting was an accident.
Authorities say the man drove himself to the Quincy Valley Medical Center and walked in, telling staff that he had been shot behind the hospital.
It was later discovered that the man made the story up because was “afraid he was going to go to jail.
Police say his wound was non-life threatening. He was not charged with any violations.