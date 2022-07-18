MOSES LAKE - A local man’s luck went from bad to worse during his time at Papa’s Casino in Moses Lake Monday afternoon. Moses Lake Police say they were summoned to the scene of a fight at Papa’s Casino at around 6:33 p.m.
Police told iFIBER ONE News that 50-year-old Eric Griffin of Quincy was playing cards when the casino reportedly changed dealers. Griffin claims that when the casino changed its dealers, he went from having a streak of good hands to a streak of having bad cards, resulting in a streak of bad luck. Police say Griffin got aggressive and demanded an explanation as to why the casino changed dealers in the middle of his game. Police say security asked Griffin to leave, but he refused. When security tried to physically escort him out of the building, Griffin allegedly assaulted them. The fight took place inside the casino and eventually ended up outside where Griffin was detained by police.
Griffin was charged with 4th degree assault.
Both Griffin and the two security guards had minor injuries.