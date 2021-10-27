WENATCHEE - A motorist’s desire to test his truck’s limits ended up costing him his vehicle after crashing it in downtown Wenatchee in the overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says the driver was not under the influence when he wrecked on North Mission Street about 150 ft. north of Palouse Street.
Reinfeld says the driver was speeding when he lost control, fishtailed and broke right, sending the vehicle through a fence, off a ledge and partially on to the parking lot below.
Reinfeld says the truck is a total loss and the driver was unhurt. Debris from the crash caused minor damage to a car parked below with the truck narrowly missing it.
Reinfeld says the driver was willfully driving reckless and was cited.