MOSES LAKE - On Friday, iFIBER ONE News retrieved more information about what happened leading up to the arrest of an armed 22-year-old man at CB Tech on Tuesday.
Earlier in the week, iFIBER ONE News reported that Leonel Balderas-Mondragon had been arrested after he was detained by a teacher who is Moses Lake's former police chief.
Mondragon had allegedly shown his handgun to a couple of students who were in a car parked in the parking lot; Mondragon reportedly threatened them.
According to Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr, Mondragon had shown up to the school to pick up his girlfriend who had complained to him about two male students who were allegedly bullying her. When Mondragon arrived at the school, she reportedly pointed the two male students out and that's when he approached them.
After the suspect threatened the students, Dave Ruffin, a criminal justice teacher and former police chief, went outside when he was informed of the issue. Ruffin says he didn't have to get physical with the suspect during detainment. He asked the gunman to remain where he was until police arrived and the suspect complied.
Balderas-Mondragon was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of felony threats, unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds and unlawful display of a firearm.