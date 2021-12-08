EAST WENATCHEE - Police continue to search for a stolen Bobcat tractor after the suspect was able to elude police twice on Tuesday while hauling the Bobcat on a trailer.
The Bobcat was reported stolen on Dec. 2 from the Chelan Waste Water Plant, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, East Wenatchee police located the Bobcat on a trailer, being pulled by a white long-bed Ford F-250 pickup truck. Police attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver fled. Police did not pursue the vehicle due to the changes in state law.
The suspect and pickup truck were later located in Grant County by Quincy police near White Trail Road. A traffic stop was initiated again and the suspect fled a second time. The sheriff’s office says the suspect attempted to drive into a Quincy police vehicle.
The suspect and the Bobcat are still unaccounted for.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911.