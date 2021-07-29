OTHELLO - Police say an arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Othello on July 18, 2021.
iFIBER ONE News broke the news about the shooting on Wednesday. Since then, police say they’ve arrested a 17-year-old suspect who was believed to have been the shooter in the incident.
The 17-year-old will be booked into juvenile detention for charges of 1st degree assault with a firearm, drive-by-shooting, second degree assault, and 2nd degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
After being airlifted to a Spokane hospital, the victim has been discharged from the medical facility and is at home recovering.
The suspect, who was arrested on Thursday, was found after divers recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. The weapon was thrown into an irrigation canal just outside Othello's city limits.