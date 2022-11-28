MOSES LAKE - Three people are in custody after a gun was drawn at Moses Lake High School Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Moses Lake Police say two juveniles and an 18-year-old entered Moses Lake High School illegally. Police say the kids who were under 18 were suspended from another school and the 18-year-old is not enrolled in the high school.
The three suspects approached a student and threatened to kill them. The 18-year-old reportedly drew a gun, prompting the victim to run away through the hallway with the three suspects in pursuit. The victim made it to the office where police were notified, and the suspects fled on foot. Police quickly located the suspects and took them into custody.
The 18-year-old suspect was in possession of a C02 pistol that looked like a real handgun. The suspect holstered the gun in his waistband.
Video evidence is being gathered and more witness interviews are being conducted. More information will be released after the conclusion of the investigation.