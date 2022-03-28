EAST WENATCHEE - A woman reportedly tried to run over an AutoZone employee with a U-Haul truck after stealing several items from the East Wenatchee store.
The 34-year-old woman entered AutoZone around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and took several items. She was confronted by an employee who asked her to return the items. The woman then reportedly attempted to hit the employee, according to East Wenatchee police.
Police say the woman ran into the parking lot and got into a U-Haul truck where a 35-year-old man was in the passenger seat. She got into the driver’s seat and then allegedly tried to hit the employee with the truck.
“There were multiple witnesses and another store patron who was reportedly almost truck by the U-Haul truck as they fled,” police stated.
The U-Haul truck was later found at Sportsman’s Warehouse. Police attempted to stop the truck but the woman reportedly drove off and officers did not pursue the truck.
Police have identified the two suspects with the help of U-Haul and the suspects’ Facebook accounts. Their names have not been released. Police believe both suspects are from the Priest River, Idaho area.