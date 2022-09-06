ELLENSBURG - A 38-year-old Ellensburg man with a bad rap sheet was brought in by police after he allegedly attempted to flee from his property in the 600 block of West Bender Road on Tuesday.
Police had been looking for the suspect after an Aug. 26 incident where he allegedly burglarized the home of his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s family member. During the burglary, police say the suspect attacked at least one of the subjects at the residence and has been facing burglary and fourth-degree assault charges since. The home where the Aug. 26 attack happened is in the 1000 block of S. Chestnut Street.
On Tuesday afternoon, police surrounded the home where the suspect was living which prompted him to try to leave on foot, but was quickly intercepted by police at the edge of his property on the road. The suspect eventually complied with police commands after a short standoff and was arrested.
His identity is being withheld until he is formally charged.