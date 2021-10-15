WENATCHEE - A former Wenatchee High School student accused of inappropriately touching his teammate during a wrestling trip is reportedly no longer a scholar in the Wenatchee School District.
According to Wenatchee Police records, a wrestling trip in June to Sunnyside became extremely uncomfortable for one of the wrestlers when a teammate sitting behind him allegedly attempted shove a cell phone up the teen’s buttocks.
The police report states the alleged victim moved seats and informed coaches that his teammates were not being nice to him.
During the wrestling meet at Sunnyside, players lined up to get a ‘skin check’ from school officials to ensure that there aren’t any rashes or transmittable diseases on the skin before a bout. Police records show that the alleged bully accused of performing a lewd act with the cell phone reportedly stood behind the teammate who he harassed on the bus and stuck his thumb in his teammate’s behind, prompting the victim to turn around and strike the alleged abuser.
The victim’s parents came forward and told the school district, resulting in the involvement of police who investigated the matter.
Police report states that police had probable cause to press charges, but the family of the boy opted to not press charges, hoping this would not happen again.
The teen accused of touching his teammate inappropriately is no longer a student in the Wenatchee School District as a result of the ordeal.
The police report states that the family could still press charges in which the case would be reopened.