OMAK - Police are turning to the public for help in finding the suspect who stabbed a woman during an attempted robbery in Omak early Wednesday.
At about 1 a.m., dispatch received a report of a fight in progress near the Stampede Apartments at 3rd and Omak Avenue.
Officers learned that the victim had already been taken to Mid Valley Hospital by a citizen. It was later confirmed that the woman had been stabbed in the neck, face, head and arm during an attempted robbery of her belongings.
The suspect, who fled the scene on foot, is described as a Hispanic or Native American man in his 20’s. His clothing was described as a white baseball cap that was on backwards, a white pull-over sweatshirt, and possibly jean shorts. He was also described as being 5’10” tall and 180 lbs.
Witnesses who are reportedly well acquainted with the local community say they’ve never seen this person before. The suspect fled to the overpass on SR 97 through the Omak Stampede arena grounds. Authorities were unable to find the suspect.
The victim was flown out to Sacred Heart for her injuries.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous; he’s equipped with a knife and reportedly pulled a handgun on a witness who attempted to detain the suspect.