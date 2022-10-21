A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night.
Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's incident log, the incident was reported as such:
"Red Honda Civic, Susp (suspect) in Pass (passenger) seat hanging out window with high-powered rifle shooting at officers. Last known LOC (location) on Cash Creek Rd. headed towards Nespelem."
Information is limited at this time, but a report put out by KHQ states that Washington State Patrol has confirmed that two people were killed by an active shooter near Keller on Thursday. KHQ also reports that a tribal officer who was shot has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
It's also been reported that the shooter(s) are still being sought as the investigation continues. We'll have more information as it becomes available.