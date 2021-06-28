Bone-dry conditions combined with the hottest temperatures of all time seems to be swaying voters in a poll iFIBER ONE News put out Monday afternoon.
The poll asked readers "Do you think WA should completely ban fireworks based on current conditions?"
Out of the 1,196 people polled, 675 or (56.4%) voted 'yes' to our question and 521 (43.6%) voted 'no.'
On Monday afternoon, the fire commission of Lincoln County Fire District 7 which encompasses the towns of Wilbur, Creston, and Almira, voted to enact an all out ban of all fireworks within the district.
It's possible that other fire districts could vote to implement the same ban.
This weekend is 4th of July weekend, which will come at the tail-end of the hottest week Washington state has ever endured.