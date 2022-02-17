On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee announced that the state will partially end its mask mandate on March 21.
Masks will still be required in health care settings, like hospitals and doctor's offices, and at long-term care facilities, prisons and jails. They will also still be required on public transit, taxis, ride-hail vehicles and school buses.
Private businesses and local governments that want to require masks for employees, customers or residents will still able to do so.
In an iFIBER ONE News poll on Thursday night, 378 people participated in the poll over the course of three hours.
In the poll, iFIBER ONE News asked, “Per the mandated timeline for mask removal in WA, will you wait until March 21?” 112 people voted ‘yes’ (29.5%) and 268 people voted ‘no’ (70.5%).