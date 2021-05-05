On Tuesday, iFIBER ONE News put out a poll to its readers asking if they agree with the state’s decision to hold off on any adjustment of phases in counties who are struggling to keep the 4th wave of the coronavirus pandemic contained.
While we weren’t surprised that many applauded Inslee’s decision to pause the phase adjustment process for two weeks, we were somewhat stunned by the large portion of those who disagree with it.
On our Facebook poll, 557 (70%) supported the pause, while 238 (30%) disagreed with it.
The same percentage split occurred in our Instagram poll with 265 voting ‘yes’ they agreed with Inslee decision, and 114 voting ‘no.’
“We should go back to Phase 1 until next summer,” wrote Frankie Corpus in response to the poll.
“No... it’s like telling your children...if you don’t do as I say...you’re grounded. Then when they do what you told them not to do...you say...I’ll ground you in two weeks if you don’t do better. Being consistent is good parenting,” wrote Tamara Wallace.
“Should open up!” wrote Missy Conroy.