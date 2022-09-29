Per a court order, the SONIC Drive-In restaurants in Wenatchee and Ellensburg are closed, for now.
According to an article published by the Kitsap Sun, the shuttering of the eating establishments can be traced to a lawsuit filed by Sonic Industries LLC out of Oklahoma. Sonic Industries LLC filed a legal complaint against the franchisee, Olympic Cascade Drive-Ins LLC, owner of the SONIC Drive-In restaurants in Ellensburg and Wenatchee, on June 2, 2022.
According to the complaint, at or around September 2, 2021 SONIC delivered a written notice of default and potential termination of its license agreement with Olympic Cascade Drive-Ins LLC. Action was reportedly taken based on the franchise's failure to compensate Sonic Industries LLC $2 million in royalties and fees mandated by the licensing deal. Sonic Industries LLC had not received payment from Olympic Cascade Drive-Ins LLC since October 2021.
In November 2021, Sonic terminated the franchise's license agreement due to its failure to pay royalties and fees.
Based on the complaint, SONIC says it offered the franchisee to continue operating the restaurants for 90 days (until late February 2022) to sell the restaurants.
No progress had been made by May 2022, so SONIC issued a notice of "immediate termination" of the license agreement involving all Olympic Cascade Drive-Ins LLC-owned restaurants; demanding that they cease operations under the SONIC brand and remove all SONIC brand signage and pay outstanding royalties and fees.
On Aug. 24, the court issued an order to the franchise to comply with SONIC's request to stop operating under the SONIC brand and remove all SONIC signage and imagery. The franchisee reportedly complied with the court order within 10 days.
Since Sonic terminated the agreements and lost the ability to monitor and control the restaurants, there have been reports of serious quality control problems, including: multiple reports of serving raw or undercooked chicken or beef; rancid drinks and shakes; hair and gnats in food; and mildew in food. Further, since the restaurants have lost access to Sonic’s suppliers, they have started selling non-Sonic products under the Sonic mark. It is clear that Sonic has lost control over Defendants’ restaurants, that Sonic can no longer monitor the use of the mark to ensure quality control …
US District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma (August 24, 2022)
All Olympic Cascade Drive-Ins LLC-owned restaurants had notified the public with signs on the buildings that effective 8/31/22, the restaurants were transitioning to new ownership.
As of this week, the lawsuit is open and ongoing.
Olympic Cascade Drive-Ins LLC also owns Sonic Drive-Ins in Kennewick, Pasco, Yakima, Ferndale, Poulsbo, Renton as well as two locations in Salem and Keizer in Oregon.