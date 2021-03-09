MOSES LAKE - Aerobatic feats of flying will dazzle thousands at the Moses Lake Airshow this year, but only if the most important feat of all is performed: finding enough volunteers.
Yes, the 2021 Moses Lake Airshow is on, but it can’t be done without the 150 volunteers needed to help put on the show. That’s why the Port of Moses Lake-owned Grant County International Airport is asking for your help.
This year’s airshow will look a little different in terms of how people will attend due to COVID safety protocols. The 2021 Airshow will happen June 17-19 at the Grant County International Airport.
The Airshow is looking for volunteers of all ages/skills to assist with aircraft parking, vehicle parking, set up, tear down, ticket scanning, concessions, litter control, hospitality, educational/STEM/STEAM support, media, social media, photography, volunteer coordination and more. Those interested are asked to contact Mr. Larry Wheat at 206-819-2352 or at lwheat2083@gmail.com.
Registered volunteers can expect an invitation to an outdoor meeting at the Port of Moses Lake mid- March. Face coverings will be required and CDC, Washington state, and Grant County Health District recommendations will be observed.
The aviation spectacle will be a drive-in event. The aeronautical occasion will feature the following:
- USAF A-10 (one jet)
- US Navy EA-18G (two jets)
- Two historic military aircraft
- USAF C-17 (one jet)
- US Army Black Daggers Parachute Team
- World Record Motorcycle Jump
iFIBER ONE News and iFIBER Communications will be a proud sponsor of this year’s Moses Lake Airshow.