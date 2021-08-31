EPHRATA - After mulling it over for about a year, the Port of Ephrata made its decision on whether or not to sell seven acres to Grant County for construction of its new jail.
The Port of Ephrata’s commission board was contacted in October 2020 about the idea of a land sale to the county for the jail. In April 2021, the Port got a verbal request to sell three acres adjacent to the county-owned work release building.
During a public meeting held in June with the Port, county, and City of Ephrata, that request was changed to nearly seven acres. The commissioners reviewed the land sale request and received public input and examined federal regulations.
During a special meeting on Aug. 30, commissioners with the Port of Ephrata unanimously voted to not sell the land to Grant County. The commission’s decision was based on the Port’s mission statement, community input, and information provided by the county regarding the design and infrastructure needs of the new facility. The Port of Ephrata says the parcel of interest is located in the industrial park; the Port’s mission statement states that the industrial park is for “job creation” purposes.
The Port of Ephrata says it's open to looking at other parcels to sell to the county that are part of the airfield. Port says the county also has the option of building a condensed version of its jail in combination with its work release facility on its county-owned portion of land in the industrial park. The land for the work release facility was sold to the county in the 90’s.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones who says building the jail on the county’s existing plot at the port is being considered. Jones says he isn’t privy to an ‘option B’ that involves building elsewhere at the Port or on non-Port land. Jones says the new jail will soon be built despite the county's continuing search to find a place to build it.