EPHRATA - The Port of Ephrata’s Board of Commissioners want public input prior to selling acres of port-owned property to Grant County to accommodate the new jail.
The three acres are located on the same block as the current work release facility at 1631 Division Ave.
Port of Ephrata Commissioners and staff will be holding two public meetings at the Port office, one on July 28th, and the second on August 16th, 2021. You can also submit written comments to: Commissioner’s at PO Box 1089, Ephrata, WA 98823, they must be received by September 6th, 2021. A virtual meeting will also be available on both dates.
Building a new jail was the priority in the voter-approved 0.30 percent law and justice sales tax, which was approved in the 2019 general election. The tax, which can only be used for law and justice purchases, is estimated to bring in $5.5 to $6 million annually, with 60 percent of the revenue going to the county and the other 40 percent distributed to cities in the county by population.
The proposed new jail would replace the current facility that was built in 1986 and has been running at about 200 percent capacity since 1997, according to the sheriff’s office.