MATTAWA - Wine-making and food processing businesses in south Grant County are apparently booming to the point of needing more water resources to keep pace with increasing demand.
Recently, the Port of Mattawa announced plans to expand and improve the infrastructure at its Wastewater Treatment System to accommodate the increasing growth of the wine grape crushing/bulk wine-making industry; food processors will benefit from this as well.
The improvements are part of phase 4 of Mattawa’s Infrastructure improvement project. In addition to boosting the wine business, the new infrastructure will enable the Port of Mattawa to water crops in a more environmentally sustainable manner.
“The Port of Mattawa has become a leading location for wine grape crushing and bulk wine-making in the Pacific Northwest, and the Port is working to continue to improve its wastewater treatment infrastructure to keep up this very important value-added agriculture-industry,” said Port of Mattawa Executive Director Lars Leland.
Leland added that the wastewater plant has already been an economic engine for south Grant County.
Leland says the Port is working with State Representative Alex Ybarra of Quincy in getting funding from the state’s capital budget to finance the project.
If funding is secured from this year’s legislative session, work on the treatment facility would begin in June 2021.
Between Milbrandt Vineyards and J&S Crushing in Mattawa, the two produce 5.5 million gallons of wine waste per year and wine production is in the tens-of-millions; both utilize the Port’s wastewater facility.