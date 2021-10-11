BELFAIR - Washington State Troopers say a Port Orchard man is behind bars after a two-vehicle crash just south of Belfair on SR 3 early Monday.
State Patrol officials say 22-year-old Gabriel Boyd of Port Orchard was going north of SR 3 at JRS Hideway when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The crash injured the other driver, 50-year-old Patrick O’Neil of Seabeck.
Troopers say Boyd left the scene of the crash and was caught by law enforcement a short time later. Boyd was also believed to be under the influence during the wreck. Boyd has been charged with DUI and vehicular assault. Boyd was also injured.